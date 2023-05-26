May 26, 2023
Boxing News

Rocha-Young Final Press Conference

Rocha
Photo: Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

In the lead up to his NABO welterweight title defense, Alexis “Lex” Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) and his opponent Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs) hosted a press conference at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino ahead of their scheduled 12-round fight on DAZN this Saturday.

Alexis Rocha: “I am not much of a trash talker either. My respects to him. Whatever his thoughts are, that’s good for him. I am confident in my ability. I am confident in myself. You’ll find out about who I am on Saturday night. I hope he brings this same kind of energy into the ring on Saturday.”

Anthony Young: “I looked at the odds again, and they’re kind of disrespectful – they got me 8-1 underdog. The last time they did that, we shocked the world. I plan to do that again. I didn’t come here to lose; I am not with the script. They built him up good: 22 wins, a couple of tough fights, one step-up fight didn’t go too well. I am going to win on Saturday.”

* * *

WBO minimumweight champion Melvin “Gringo” Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KOs) defends against Oscar “El Pupilo” Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs) in the co-feature.

Jerusalem
Photo: Golden Boy Promotions / Cris Esqueda

Melvin Jerusalem: “I am very grateful for this opportunity. I want to thank Golden Boy Promotions for this fight. I am excited to see my opponent today. We will see you all on Saturday night.”

Oscar Collazo: Thank you for this opportunity to make history, history for Puerto Rico, the opportunity to become one of the fastest to become a world champion. We’re feeling very good about this. I earned this, and you’re going to see it this Saturday.”

