The WBC has confirmed that welterweight champions Errol Spence Jr.(28-0, 22 KOs) and Terence Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) have reached an agreement to fight July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout came together because both Spence and Crawford were determined to fight so their teams reached an agreement. The winner of this “best of the best” bout will become the undisputed welterweight champion and be de facto the #1 fighter in the division.