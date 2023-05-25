K2 Promotions won today’s purse bid to promote the WBA mandatory defense of unified WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk against WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois. Usyk’s promoter K2 bid $8,057,000, far outpacing Dubois’ promoter Queensberry who bid $5,620,050. The target date is August 12 in Wroclaw, Poland. The fight will consolidate the WBA’s heavyweight title as per the WBA’s title reduction plan.
Top Boxing News
Good for K2! That’s a huge number but if they take it to Poland, it’s probably about as close to a hometown fight for Usyk as they can get and he’ll probably have an arena or a stadium full of fans… he won’t need it, but it’ll be nice.
Usyk will make the inexperienced Dubois look amateurish.
Usyk should win that one. I dont know what/how Dubois will feel with his promoter for not bidding a realistic amount nor winning the fight promotion…
Usyk made close to 5 million or a little more for the first AJ fight, and then a little more than 75 million for the rematch. He’ll probably take a little more than 7 million for this fight and then hopefully we get the big one against Tyson Fury.