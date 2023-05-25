K2 wins Usyk-Dubois purse bid K2 Promotions won today’s purse bid to promote the WBA mandatory defense of unified WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk against WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois. Usyk’s promoter K2 bid $8,057,000, far outpacing Dubois’ promoter Queensberry who bid $5,620,050. The target date is August 12 in Wroclaw, Poland. The fight will consolidate the WBA’s heavyweight title as per the WBA’s title reduction plan. WBC confirms Crawford-Spence Okolie vs. Billam-Smith Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

