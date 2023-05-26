Mauricio Lara lost the WBA featherweight belt after failing to make weight on Friday. However, he will still step into the ring to face Leigh Wood this Saturday but only Wood will have the option to win the crown.
Lara weighed in at 129.8 pounds on the scale, considerably above the 126-pound featherweight limit. Wood scaled in at 125.9 pounds.
That’s unfortunate Lara didn’t make weight. Maybe he did it on purpose to carry more power with the weight. It’s gonna be very difficult for Wood to win, so glad his corner stopped the fight the first time.
I’m gonna say, Lara by Knockout inside of 9 rounds.
I’m not surprised by this, they’ve always talked about how much trouble he had making that weight. It doesn’t even really sound like he even tried to make the weight which probably doesn’t improve Wood’s chances, but hopefully they gave Wood some of Lara’s money.
Still taking Lara, but hope Wood takes it.
The BBBoC had Lara do a check-in weigh on Wednesday, and then they ruled (I’m not kidding, look it up) that he was not allowed to cut weight below 128.5 for the weigh-in today. For “fighter safety” – which is nonsense, some fighters can cut weight in 48 hours safely, it depends on age and other factors. So BBBoC essentially stripped Lara because he was heavy ON WEDNESDAY. What a joke. Lara should just clock Wood and go home and never come back to the UK, and we can all watch repeats of the night he destroyed Warrington on DAZN (such a great fight to watch over and over).