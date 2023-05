Okolie, Billam-Smith make weight Lawrence Okolie 199 vs. Chris Billam-Smith 199

(WBO cruiserweight title) Sam Eggington 153 vs. Joe Pigford 153

Kariss Artingstall 125 vs. Jade Taylor 128

Lee Cutler 153 vs. Stanley Stannard 153

Michael McKinson 148 vs. Lebin Morales 146

Isaac Chamberlain 199 vs. Daniel Bocianksi 196

Mace Ruegg 136 vs. Dean Dodge 136

Lewis Edmonson 181 vs. Petar Nosic 181

Tommy Welch 222 vs. Amine Boucetta 224

Alireza Ghadiri 127 vs. Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira 130 Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England

Promoter: BOXXER

Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England

Promoter: BOXXER

TV: FITE+ (US), SkySports (UK)

