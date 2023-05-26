Three ten rounders have been added to the the Munguia Derevyanchenko card on DAZN scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Returning the ring for the second time in 2023, middleweight Shane Mosley, Jr. (19-4, 10 KOs) will face D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs) in the co-main event. Also, 43-year-old former female world champion Mariana “Barby” Juarez (55-12-4, 19 KOs) will battle Mayeli Flores (9-1-1, 3 KOs) in a super bantamweight fight and Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (21-2, 16 KOs) will face Rocco “So Cal Kid” Santomauro (22-1, 6 KOs) at flyweight.

Other fights include super featherweight Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (6-0, 5 KOs) against Christian “El Niño” Lorenzo (3-4, 1 KO) in a six-rounder, and a four-round super welterweight fight between Anthony Saldivar (3-0, 1 KOs) and Jerome Clayton (2-1-1, 2 KOs).