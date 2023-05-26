May 26, 2023
Boxing News

Munguia-Derevyanchenko undercard set

Three ten rounders have been added to the the Munguia Derevyanchenko card on DAZN scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

Returning the ring for the second time in 2023, middleweight Shane Mosley, Jr. (19-4, 10 KOs) will face D’Mitrius “Big Meech” Ballard (21-1-1, 13 KOs) in the co-main event. Also, 43-year-old former female world champion Mariana “Barby” Juarez (55-12-4, 19 KOs) will battle Mayeli Flores (9-1-1, 3 KOs) in a super bantamweight fight and Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval (21-2, 16 KOs) will face Rocco “So Cal Kid” Santomauro (22-1, 6 KOs) at flyweight.

Other fights include super featherweight Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (6-0, 5 KOs) against Christian “El Niño” Lorenzo (3-4, 1 KO) in a six-rounder, and a four-round super welterweight fight between Anthony Saldivar (3-0, 1 KOs) and Jerome Clayton (2-1-1, 2 KOs).

  • Mariana “Barby” Juarez (55-12-4, 19 KOs). 71 bouts is the most I can recall seeing for any female boxer. Did a quick search to see what the record is for that, and came up with nothing. Anybody know the answer to this?

    I did come across a Barbara Buttrick, who supposedly had over 1,000 bouts with men, but only 18 professional women’s matches.

    Reply
    • >