October 20, 2023
Rocha, Santillan make weight

Alexis “Lex” Rocha 147 vs. Giovani Santillan 146.6
(NABO welterweight title)

Photo: Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda

John “Scrappy” Ramirez 115 vs. Ronal Batista 114.2
(WBA super flyweight eliminator)
Photo: Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda

Arely Mucino 111.8 vs. Gabriela Fundora 110.8
(IBF female flyweight title)
Photo: Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda

David Stevens 167 vs. Joeshon James 166.8
Ricardo Sandoval 111.8 vs. Victor Sandoval 111.2

Venue: Kia Forum, Inglewood, California
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN

  • Fundora’s 5’9 and could probably make 108. Odd height just runs in the family. I think she takes her first defeat in this one though, but we’ll see.

    • Yes, she is listed at 5″9 but doesn’t she look taller than that? De La Hoya & B-Hop are listed at 5’10 and 6″ and she appears about the same height.

