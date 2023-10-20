Rocha, Santillan make weight Alexis “Lex” Rocha 147 vs. Giovani Santillan 146.6

(NABO welterweight title)



John “Scrappy” Ramirez 115 vs. Ronal Batista 114.2

(WBA super flyweight eliminator)



Arely Mucino 111.8 vs. Gabriela Fundora 110.8

(IBF female flyweight title)



David Stevens 167 vs. Joeshon James 166.8

Ricardo Sandoval 111.8 vs. Victor Sandoval 111.2 Venue: Kia Forum, Inglewood, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Weights from Chester, PA Weights from London Like this: Like Loading...

