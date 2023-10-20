Alexis “Lex” Rocha 147 vs. Giovani Santillan 146.6
(NABO welterweight title)
John “Scrappy” Ramirez 115 vs. Ronal Batista 114.2
(WBA super flyweight eliminator)
Arely Mucino 111.8 vs. Gabriela Fundora 110.8
(IBF female flyweight title)
David Stevens 167 vs. Joeshon James 166.8
Ricardo Sandoval 111.8 vs. Victor Sandoval 111.2
Venue: Kia Forum, Inglewood, California
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
Fundora’s 5’9 and could probably make 108. Odd height just runs in the family. I think she takes her first defeat in this one though, but we’ll see.
Yes, she is listed at 5″9 but doesn’t she look taller than that? De La Hoya & B-Hop are listed at 5’10 and 6″ and she appears about the same height.
It is amazing how much Gabriela looks like her brother!