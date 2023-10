Weights from London Mikael Lawal 198 vs. Isaac Chamberlain 199

(British, vacant Commonwealth cruiserweight titles) Louis Greene 152 vs. Sam Gilley 154

Michael Hennessy Jr 164 vs. Joe Laws 165

Karriss Artingstall 126 vs. Vanessa Bradford 125 Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: BOXXER

Venue: York Hall, London

Promoter: BOXXER

TV: Peacock (US), SKY Sports (UK)

