Jack Catterall 140 vs. Jorge Linares 140
(WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title)
Peter McGrail 121.4 vs. Fran Mendoza 119.8
Jack Turner 117.3 vs. Adam Yahaya 116.6
Aqib Fiaz 130 vs. Reece Bellotti 128.9
Shabaz Masoud 121. 8 vs. Jose Sanmartin 122
Khaleel Majid 141.3 vs. Tom Farrell 141.9
Campbell Hatton 142.9 vs. Jamie Sampson 141.1
Paddy Lacey 163.1 vs. Owen Kirk 163.6
Muhammad Ali 123.9 vs. Giulio Commerso 123.6
William Crolla 153.9 vs. Martin Shaw 153.1
Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN
Even when linares is old I think he will win
Caterral does not have much boxing skills
Linares is oldie but goodie””
Catterall fought Josh Taylor on even terms and even dropped him, he just didn’t get the decision. This is when Josh was considered “the” champ @140. It’s going to be really hard for this version of Linares to beat that version of Catteral. Linares’s age and the fact that this is not at his optimal weight class tells me Catteral should win.
By the way, go Linares. I’m going for the vet. I like the underdog stories.
I just cannot see Linares being competitive here.
With the exception of England, I’m betting a lot of people are rooting for Linares including myself. Let’s see if he turns back the clock.