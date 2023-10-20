Catterall, Linares make weight Jack Catterall 140 vs. Jorge Linares 140

(WBA Intercontinental super lightweight title) Peter McGrail 121.4 vs. Fran Mendoza 119.8

Jack Turner 117.3 vs. Adam Yahaya 116.6

Aqib Fiaz 130 vs. Reece Bellotti 128.9

Shabaz Masoud 121. 8 vs. Jose Sanmartin 122

Khaleel Majid 141.3 vs. Tom Farrell 141.9

Campbell Hatton 142.9 vs. Jamie Sampson 141.1

Paddy Lacey 163.1 vs. Owen Kirk 163.6

Muhammad Ali 123.9 vs. Giulio Commerso 123.6

William Crolla 153.9 vs. Martin Shaw 153.1 Venue: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England

Promoter: Matchroom

Weights from London Boxing Returns to North Carolina

