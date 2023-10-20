Boxing Returns to North Carolina Welterweight Michael Williams Jr (21-1, 14 KOs) faces Michael Whitt (32-2-2, 25 KOs) for fhe NBA title on Saturday night at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, North Carolina. After professional boxing took a three year hiatus from the state, Team Williams put on the first pro boxing show on August 12 with Williams Jr scoring a highlight reel stoppage of Ricardo David Ocampo. Whitt will be a major step up for Williams Jr. Rocha-Santillan Final Press Conference Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

