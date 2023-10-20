In the lead up to their welterweight showdown to prove they are on the top of the division, WBO #1 Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated #5 Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) hosted a press conference today to promote their match taking place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday and streaming worldwide on DAZN.
Alexis Rocha: “We both knew this fight would come one day. We’re knocking on the door for title contention. He’s ready. I’m ready. We’re going to bring it. This is a fan-friendly fight that could potentially end in a knockout either way, so you guys do not want to miss this.”
Giovani Santillan: “I plan on making a statement. I’m finally getting a chance to show the world who I am as the main event at the Kia Forum. This is something very meaningful for me and it’s going to be an exciting night.”
Great great fight
In what way? Rocha ordinary and no ones ever heard of Santillan. Proceed.
Rocha is solid but average power, unfortunately not enough to get it done against the top dawgs. Boots, Spence and Ortiz Jr, he is going to have to get their respect and his average power is no going to cut it.