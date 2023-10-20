In the lead up to their welterweight showdown to prove they are on the top of the division, WBO #1 Alexis “Lex” Rocha (23-1, 15 KOs) and undefeated #5 Giovani “Gallo de Oro” Santillan (31-0, 16 KOs) hosted a press conference today to promote their match taking place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday and streaming worldwide on DAZN.

Alexis Rocha: “We both knew this fight would come one day. We’re knocking on the door for title contention. He’s ready. I’m ready. We’re going to bring it. This is a fan-friendly fight that could potentially end in a knockout either way, so you guys do not want to miss this.”

Giovani Santillan: “I plan on making a statement. I’m finally getting a chance to show the world who I am as the main event at the Kia Forum. This is something very meaningful for me and it’s going to be an exciting night.”

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr. has experienced COVID-like symptoms. Out of an abundance of caution for him and his opponent, he will no longer participate on the Rocha-Santillan card.