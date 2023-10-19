By Héctor Villarreal

To celebrate its most important event of the year, Laguna Premium Boxing has prepared a card that includes 8 undefeated fighters, 5 debutants and a women’s boxing match, all of them Panamanians fighting between themselves or against opponents of their same level.

“Throughout this season we have used the slogan ‘Boxeo del Patio’, referring to activating a new generation of national fighters, demonstrating that Panamanian boxing has a promising future and we are going to prove it on Friday, October 27 at the Combat Center, just behind the Roberto Duran Arena,” said promoter Rouss Laguna de Moreno, whose matchmaker is her husband, former super world champion, Anselmo “Chemito” Moreno, currently ranked sixth by the World Boxing Association at featherweight.

“We have decided to risk the best prospects we have discovered over the past two years, such as featherweights Hibrahim Valdespino (3-0, 2 KOs) and Kadir Macias (3-0, 0 KOs), who collide in the main event, as well as superfeather Jonathan Miniel (3-0, 3 KOs), flyweight Angel Bethancourt (3-0, 3 KOs), lightweight Jonathan Torres (4-0, 1 KO) and superbantam Eliecer Arcia (1-0, 1 KO), among others,” Laguna added.

