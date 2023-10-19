The hometown challenger Gerardo “Cascabel” Zapata(14-1-1, 5 KOs) held his own media day this morning as he gets set to challenge Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez for the WBO jr flyweight belt on October 27 at 9PM/EST from the famed Alexis Aguello Complex in Managua, Nicaragua.

Nicaragua has hosted 6 world title fights and all six have resulted in victories for the local fighters. The last title fight took place over two decades ago when Adonis Rivas won a split decision over Jair Jimenez on May 4, 2002.

Also joining the challenger and showing support was his trainer Albert Vasquez, Kevin Vivas who will fight on the co-feature, former world champion Felix Alvarado, along with undercard fighters Juneith “Colocha” Ortega and Israel Lopez.

Challenger Gerardo “Cascabel” Zapata

“The belt is staying in Nicaragua”

“We have waited for this moment my whole career, what better way than to win the title at home”

“I Feel great going into this fight, we will make it 0-7 on Oct.27

Trainer Albert Vasquez

“Zapata is ready to shine, it will be a night to remember.”

* * *

The show will also feature another interesting battle between Puerto Rico and Nicaragua in the co-main, WBO Latino jr flyweight champion #4 IBF #13 Rene “El Chulo” Santiago (11-3, 8 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico faces undefeated local challenger #15 Kevin Vivas (7-0, 2 KOs) for the vacant WBO/NABO jr flyweight title over 10 rounds.

Undefeated ranked challenger Kevin Vivas

“This is the perfect step up fight for me as I go for my first belt”

“Thanks to my team for getting me an opportunity on this mega event”