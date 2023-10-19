MVP Promotions and DAZN have announced the renewal of the “Most Valuable Prospects” series for six events in 2024. MVP co-founders Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul issued the following statement:

“We are thrilled to renew Most Valuable Prospects for six events in 2024 to bring more exhilarating young boxer matchups to fans around the world. Boxing is going through a transformational period and we want to spearhead the change that drives value to fighters first. We look forward to an exceptional 2024 with ten events already in place and an expansion of the MVP roster.”

Jake Paul is scheduled to return to the ring on December 15 with the opponent to be announced later this month.