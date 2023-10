Weights from Chester, PA Rashan Adams 130.1 vs. Jabril Noble 131.4

Tariq Green 159.5 vs. Dewayne Williams 159.4

Frankie Lynn 144.5 vs. Anthony Young 144.3

David Calabro 125.5 vs. Michael Turner 122.9

Jalique Holden 128.7 vs. Daniel McCall 134.3

Francisco Rodriguez 133 vs. Braulio Avila 133.8

Monyae Gregory 162 vs. Maurice Clemons 160.2

Eliezer Olmeda 145.5 vs. Raekwon Butler 144.7 Venue: Harrahs Philadelphia

Promoter: RDR Promotions

1st Bell: 7 PM ET

Stream: BXNGTV.com Rocha, Santillan make weight

