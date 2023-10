Weights from Detroit By Brad Snyder / The Undercard Vernon Webber 199 vs Joe Jones 197

Derick Miller 191 vs Dionardo Minor 198

Hassain Bilal 168 vs Corey Caad 163

Luis Quintero 149 vs Jonathan Hampton 151

Justin Johnson 172 vs Martinez Stevenson 170

David Rojas 114 vs Cameron Vallier 117

Ardarrieon Williams 167 vs Brodyx Gilman 156.7

Joshua Pagan 137 vs Braulio Rodriquez 140.3

Kewan Burns 146 vs Floyd Russell 146

Justin Lacey-Pierce 141 vs Lo’Vonte Towns 134

Christopher Thompson 167 vs Marques Flowers 167 Venue: Motor City Casino, Detroit, Michigan

Promoter: Carlos Llinas Productions Weights from Chester, PA Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.