In what was billed as his final fight, ageless former world champion Firat Arslan (55-9-3, 40 KOs) knocked out Edin “Iron Puki” Puhalo (23-2, 22 KOs) in round six to claim the WBA gold cruiserweight title on Saturday night at the EWS Arena in Goeppingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The aggressive 53-year-old Arslan, rated #4 in the world by the WBA, mostly got the better of the exchanges with Puhalo, 35, who is rated WBA #5. Arslan dropped Puhalo with a left hand late in round two, then floored Puhalo three times in round six with lefts to the ear that really rattled Puhalo. Time was 1:29.
53 years
Why stop there?
Same thing I was thinking. If he fights one more year, he probably gets a shot at the full title and clearly he’s still capable at this level…. why not keep it going for a little longer???
Identify yourself when you´re not a WBA titlist! Just kidding, gratulations for that win and boxing so long on this high level, though I´ve never heard of that title.
Darn! I’m the WBA Bronze & Sliver Camp. Now I got to go platinum then Diamond and then maybe get a shot at the interim WBA. 🙂
But nevertheless big respect for still being at this level at 63 years old
53 years old I mean
Great, the one active contender older than I claims this is it. Now I’m really old.
Wow! Ageless is right! Way to go out on top champ!
Maybe Arslan got one more or two maybe fight Zurdo if he wins then fight for WBA cruiserweight title then wins or loses go out at high note and enjoy retirement pass his knowledge come a trainer pass on his knowledge.
This has to be some type of record right? I mean, he did win one of the WBA’s Periodic Table of Elements title, doesn’t that count for something? But that’s it, go out on top orrrr, defend the title once and bounce.
Even Ron Jeremy had to stop his chose profession as he aged, time to pass the torch, Arslan. However, nothing wrong with being in tip-top shape as a geriatric.