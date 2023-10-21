In what was billed as his final fight, ageless former world champion Firat Arslan (55-9-3, 40 KOs) knocked out Edin “Iron Puki” Puhalo (23-2, 22 KOs) in round six to claim the WBA gold cruiserweight title on Saturday night at the EWS Arena in Goeppingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The aggressive 53-year-old Arslan, rated #4 in the world by the WBA, mostly got the better of the exchanges with Puhalo, 35, who is rated WBA #5. Arslan dropped Puhalo with a left hand late in round two, then floored Puhalo three times in round six with lefts to the ear that really rattled Puhalo. Time was 1:29.

