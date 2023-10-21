Super lightweight contender Jack Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision against 38-year-old former multi-weight world champion Jorge Linares (47-9, 29 KOs) on Saturday night at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Linares pressed the action, but had problems getting past Catterall’s jab. Catterall drove Linares into the ropes with a big shot at the end of round five, but he never really went for an early finish and was content to win a cat and mouse game. Scores were 117-111, 116-112, 116-112. Fourth straight loss for Linares.

Like this: Like Loading...