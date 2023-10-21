Super lightweight contender Jack Catterall (28-1, 13 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision against 38-year-old former multi-weight world champion Jorge Linares (47-9, 29 KOs) on Saturday night at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. Linares pressed the action, but had problems getting past Catterall’s jab. Catterall drove Linares into the ropes with a big shot at the end of round five, but he never really went for an early finish and was content to win a cat and mouse game. Scores were 117-111, 116-112, 116-112. Fourth straight loss for Linares.
🙁
Teofimo, Haney, Prograis, JL Ramirez, Matias and Antuan Russel. What do these guys have in common?… They can all beat Catteral. So who can he fight and have a chance of winning against. Also, these guys will not want to fight him and risk him stinking up the joint. On top of that, I don’t think he sells in the US, maybe if they went over to the UK but why would they.
Boring fight.
A festival of air jabs… zzzzzzzz
All these British fans will be saying “masterclass.” lol.
Catterall really needed a signature win and even against a faded Linares he didn’t deliver. He won but didn’t impress and certainly doesn’t make me think he is near the top of 140. Of the following, who would he be favored against? : Lopez, Prograis, Ramirez, Matias, Garcia.
None of the above.
Catterall has an effective but irritating style!!!! He could be so much more of a fighter.
Well said, it works wonders good for him but it doesn’t mean I have to like it.
This performance proves Caterrals win against Taylor was a fluke.
He’d lose big or KTFO against any top 10 fighter.
Well said Juan, this kid is a joke another UK fighter getting hyped up!
This was a washed up Linares much respect but he is done and should retire. Catterall is no super star and if he thinks he can compete with the elite he is delusional. He should have destroyed Linares and look spectacular but he didn’t.
Catterall… obviously did his homework on Linares….Guys Linares can be dangerous…at times …catching Catterall…this was a money fight for Catterall not pride….just pick your shots.,outpoint Linares…and get out with the win….get Linares rolling …he can be deadly…Teddy Atlas used to give an old car analogy..Linares I’d that old car …just don’t let him get warmed up…not exciting but understand
Linares is one of those guys that I really thought in his prime would be an outstanding star. Great talent, great skill and yet somehow that elite level was always just a razors edge out of reach for him. Time to hang them up buddy. You’re still a star.
Catterall may get a call from one of the top guys at 140 as a stay-busy fight. I agree with the comments above but he is still a lower top ten type of fighter who will get a good payday and deservedly so. Matias, Lopez, Prograis, Garcia ko him (yes Garcia too fast too much power and Catterall doesn’t have the power to take advantage of Garcias deficiencies). But it’s prize fighting and Catterall deserves a payday.
Well, that went as I thought it would, but I was still hoping Linares could give his last great performance. That last great performance happened 4 years ago. A rematch with Taylor would be the best option right now for Catrerall because everyone else is tied up and he hasn’t exactly crossed the line yet.
Just gonna point out that he won on wider margins against Linares than Haney did, and had a big moment in 5, while Haney looked like Linares might stop him towards the end of the fight.
haney fight was 2 1/2 years ago and linares has been ko’d and lost 3 in a row since. meaningless comparison.
Oh well, for linares at least he earn one more paycheck to feed his family. He ain’t got much left in the tank, I hope he gets a few more fights without getting hurt. He was warrior on his great years.