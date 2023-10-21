Cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain (16-2, 8 KOs) became the new British and Commonwealth champion, winning a dominant unanimous decision victory (119-111, 118-111, 118-111) against previously undefeated beltholder in Mikael Lawal (17-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at London’s historic York Hall.

Chamberlain said to Sky Sports after the fight: “I didn’t have the best amateur career, I had nine fights, they chucked me in the deep end and I kept going. When I was younger I had low self-esteem, but I said I believe in the ability I have. Even though I had niggles coming to this fight, I said ‘it’s now or never’. All the fights that are there now – let’s make them happen.”

Other Results:

Sam Gilley W12 Louis Greene (super welterweight)

Joe Laws W8 Michael Hennessy Jr (super welterweight)

Karriss Artingstall TKO2 Vanessa Bradford (female featherweight)