Cruiserweight Isaac Chamberlain (16-2, 8 KOs) became the new British and Commonwealth champion, winning a dominant unanimous decision victory (119-111, 118-111, 118-111) against previously undefeated beltholder in Mikael Lawal (17-1, 11 KOs) on Saturday night at London’s historic York Hall.
Chamberlain said to Sky Sports after the fight: “I didn’t have the best amateur career, I had nine fights, they chucked me in the deep end and I kept going. When I was younger I had low self-esteem, but I said I believe in the ability I have. Even though I had niggles coming to this fight, I said ‘it’s now or never’. All the fights that are there now – let’s make them happen.”
Other Results:
Sam Gilley W12 Louis Greene (super welterweight)
Joe Laws W8 Michael Hennessy Jr (super welterweight)
Karriss Artingstall TKO2 Vanessa Bradford (female featherweight)
Vanessa Bradford went the distance with Mikaela Mayer, Tiara Brown, Choi and Alycia Baumgardner and Artingstall stops her in the 2nd round. Very impressive!