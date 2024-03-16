By Gabriel F. Cordero
The family of ring legend Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Duran has announced on social media that the former four-division champ has been hospitalized and is suffering from a “complete atrioventricular blockage.” Reportedly Duran, 72, is in stable condition and will be given a pacemaker. The whole team at Fightnews.com® wishes Roberto a fast and full recovery.
Makes total sense in this case to place a pacemaker in Roberto. Why? AV blockages noted within the heart are neuro conduction issues affecting nerves that will not allow the heart to pump in normal rhythm. A pacemaker will override the heart’s rhythm and force it to comply with the mechanical device in how its electronically programmed by the clinician. Risk factors for AV blocks are advancing age, heart attacks, certain side effects of medications, and yes, possible genetic influence.
The best for the legendary Roberto Duran
“Siamo con te, campione!”, “Estamos contigo Campeon”….We’re with you Champ!
Vamos Cholo, we are rooting for you.
Get well soon Champ
Hard to believe Duran is 72 years old now. Seems not long ago he was a terror in the ring.
Get well soon champ! The last time I saw him he looked pretty good. Had lost quite a bit of weight. Hopefully this helps him to stick around for many more happy years.
Roberto … one of the great ones who has become a good friend over the years … my prayers to THE CHAMP and his family … Chuck Williams
Prayers for the legendary Roberto Hands Of Stone Duran. Roberto Duran Manos De Piedra Duran…