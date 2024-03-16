March 16, 2024
Boxing News

Roberto Duran hospitalized

By Gabriel F. Cordero

The family of ring legend Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Duran has announced on social media that the former four-division champ has been hospitalized and is suffering from a “complete atrioventricular blockage.” Reportedly Duran, 72, is in stable condition and will be given a pacemaker. The whole team at Fightnews.com® wishes Roberto a fast and full recovery.

Results from Birmingham, England
Boxing returns to the Turfontein Race Course

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Makes total sense in this case to place a pacemaker in Roberto. Why? AV blockages noted within the heart are neuro conduction issues affecting nerves that will not allow the heart to pump in normal rhythm. A pacemaker will override the heart’s rhythm and force it to comply with the mechanical device in how its electronically programmed by the clinician. Risk factors for AV blocks are advancing age, heart attacks, certain side effects of medications, and yes, possible genetic influence.

    Reply

  • “Siamo con te, campione!”, “Estamos contigo Campeon”….We’re with you Champ!

    Reply

  • Get well soon champ! The last time I saw him he looked pretty good. Had lost quite a bit of weight. Hopefully this helps him to stick around for many more happy years.

    Reply

  • Roberto … one of the great ones who has become a good friend over the years … my prayers to THE CHAMP and his family … Chuck Williams

    Reply

  • Prayers for the legendary Roberto Hands Of Stone Duran. Roberto Duran Manos De Piedra Duran…

    Reply
    • >