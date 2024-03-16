Roberto Duran hospitalized By Gabriel F. Cordero The family of ring legend Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Duran has announced on social media that the former four-division champ has been hospitalized and is suffering from a “complete atrioventricular blockage.” Reportedly Duran, 72, is in stable condition and will be given a pacemaker. The whole team at Fightnews.com® wishes Roberto a fast and full recovery. Results from Birmingham, England Boxing returns to the Turfontein Race Course Like this: Like Loading...

