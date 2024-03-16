March 16, 2024
Boxing Results

Results from Birmingham, England

Unbeaten WBO #11 super featherweight Dennis McCann (15-0-1, 8 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Brad Strand (11-1, 3 KOs). McCann dropped Strand in round two en route to a 116-111, 116-112, 118-111.

In an upset, WBO #12 welterweight Eithan James (12-1, 0 KOs) was stopped by Owen Cooper (10-0, 4 KOs). Cooper dropped James in round one with a left hook and got the win when James’ corner pulled their man out after round nine. Cooper claimed the WBO European and English titles.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Pierce O’Leary (14-0, 8 KOs) stopped Hovhannes Martirosyan (16-1, 10 KOs) in round nine to retain his WBC International title.

Roberto Duran hospitalized

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
    • >