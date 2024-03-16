Unbeaten WBO #11 super featherweight Dennis McCann (15-0-1, 8 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over Brad Strand (11-1, 3 KOs). McCann dropped Strand in round two en route to a 116-111, 116-112, 118-111.

In an upset, WBO #12 welterweight Eithan James (12-1, 0 KOs) was stopped by Owen Cooper (10-0, 4 KOs). Cooper dropped James in round one with a left hook and got the win when James’ corner pulled their man out after round nine. Cooper claimed the WBO European and English titles.

Unbeaten junior welterweight Pierce O’Leary (14-0, 8 KOs) stopped Hovhannes Martirosyan (16-1, 10 KOs) in round nine to retain his WBC International title.