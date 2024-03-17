In an IBF and WBA lightweight world title eliminator, undefeated knockout machine WBA #1, WBC #1, WBO #3, IBF #6 William “El Camar”n” Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) put a four round beatdown against IBF #4, WBA #5, WBC #6, WBO #14 Maxi “Maximus” Hughes (26-7-2, 5 KOs) on Saturday night inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Zepeda’s non-stop punching gradually broke down Hughes and Hughes’ corner stopped it after round four.

Undefeated WBA #4 lightweight Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (17-0, 12-KOs) won by fifth round disqualification against Esteuri “El Puma” Suero (13-2, 10 KOs). Suero was deducted a point for fouls in rounds two and four, then disqualified in round five for a low blow. Time 2:07. Schofield suffered a cut over his right eye from a headbutt.

Unbeaten middleweight Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Jose Sanchez (21-5-1, 12 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91.

Cruiserweight Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KOs) scored a second round KO against Marquice Weston (15-3-1, 8 KOs). A left hook finished Weston. Time was 1:33.

Pro debuting welterweight Joel Iriarte won by referee’s stoppage in round two against Bryan Carguacundo (3-6-2, 0 KOs).