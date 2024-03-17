In an IBF and WBA lightweight world title eliminator, undefeated knockout machine WBA #1, WBC #1, WBO #3, IBF #6 William “El Camar”n” Zepeda (30-0, 26 KOs) put a four round beatdown against IBF #4, WBA #5, WBC #6, WBO #14 Maxi “Maximus” Hughes (26-7-2, 5 KOs) on Saturday night inside The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Zepeda’s non-stop punching gradually broke down Hughes and Hughes’ corner stopped it after round four.
Undefeated WBA #4 lightweight Floyd “Kid Austin” Schofield (17-0, 12-KOs) won by fifth round disqualification against Esteuri “El Puma” Suero (13-2, 10 KOs). Suero was deducted a point for fouls in rounds two and four, then disqualified in round five for a low blow. Time 2:07. Schofield suffered a cut over his right eye from a headbutt.
Unbeaten middleweight Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs) hammered out a ten round unanimous decision over Jose Sanchez (21-5-1, 12 KOs). Scores were 100-90, 99-91, 99-91.
Cruiserweight Tristan “Sweet T” Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KOs) scored a second round KO against Marquice Weston (15-3-1, 8 KOs). A left hook finished Weston. Time was 1:33.
Pro debuting welterweight Joel Iriarte won by referee’s stoppage in round two against Bryan Carguacundo (3-6-2, 0 KOs).
Whoever brought Suero in as an opponent for Schofield needs to lose his job. Suero was trash
Huges has nothing in his arsenal to keep Zepeda honest. It’s going to get ugly.
Zepeda vs Schofield be a great fight in the future
Shane…Zepeda ….needs to shorten his …punches…or tighten his defense…I saw easy work for a top tier fighter,.. against Zepeda..Zepeda throughs combinations…draws back…chin up.Zepeda open for a delayed punch like a check hook or a catch and shoot counter..watch the tape..easy work for a skilled fighter…Zepeda needs tougher realtime competition before he fights the lions of the division…has heart but this is about levels…Oscar get your fighter in the gym and work on that…tape don’t lie…
Well Oscar and Zepeda are ready they already called shakur , now you tell shakur to don’t hide anymore and we see if technique is everything in boxing
Eric priest has to ko Sánchez he failed
Floyd Schofield a a young kid couple mistakes because he still green but hard to judge him after that dirty fighter he fought , the whole arena should throw beer cans to suero he is ridiculous he did not fight and he did not let Schofield fight either
Camarón looked magnificent I don’t think he can beat tank Davis but after Davis he can beat anybody including shakur
I just wish Zepeda and all the Mexican boxers lift weight and build more muscle like Haney , tank Davis etc (that pizzed me off )
Anyway….congratulations shrimp Zepeda great win !!!!!
Ajuaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa