Former heavyweight title challenger Dillian “The Body Snatcher” Whyte (30-3, 21 KOs) returned for the first time since November 2022 to stop Christian Hammer (27-11, 17 KOs) after three rounds on Sunday at the TF Royal Hotel in Castlebar, Ireland.

In an upset, middleweight Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan (31-6, 21 KOs) returned for the first time since his world title defeat against WBA king Erislandy Lara in May 2022 only to lose an eight round decision to unheralded Sofiane Khati (15-4, 5 KOs) by a score of 77-76.