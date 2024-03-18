By Damon Gonzalez/LatinBox Sports

On Saturday night at the Fox Theatre in Redwood City, California, middleweight Petr Khamukov (12-0, 5 KOs) from Woodland Hills, California. way of Labinsk, Russia, became the NBA Continental champion after scoring an eight round majority decision win over a very tough Vaughn “The Animal”Alexander (18-10-1, 11 KOs) from Saint Louis, Missouri. No question Alexander had plans of his own taking the fight right to Khamukov, sitting in the pocket exchanging big shots throughout the contest, Khamukov made a case by staying inside throwing huge counter shots testing the will of Alexander. Khamukov was game and battled Alexander back taking the victory.

Tommy “The Governor” Hyde (8-0, 5 KOs) defended his Irish Celtic super middleweight title by stopping Craig McCathy (10-2-1, 2 KOs). McCathy hit the deck in round two taking a hard combination from Hyde who continued to break McCathy down and dropped him again in the fifth as the fight came to an end at the official time 0:30 seconds.

Super featherweight Victor “Vicious” Pasillas (17-1, 10 KOs) was definitely thunder and lightning stopping Jorge Villegas (12-3, 13 KOs) at the official time 0:33 seconds in round two.

Heavyweight Jett Blackwell (3-0) from Fresno, CA, fought to a four round majority decision over a very tough Ricardo Aguero (2-1, 2 KOs) from Miami, Florida. Judges official scores were 38-38, 40-30, 39-37.

Welterweight Brandon McCarthy (1-0, 1 KO) stopped David Minter (3-4, 3 KOs) at the official time 2:25 seconds of round two.

In the opening bout, after eight exiting rounds lightweight Manuel Jaimes (15-1-1, 11 KOs) from Stockton, CA, scored a unanimous decision victory over tough customer Belmar Preciado (22-6-1, 15 KOs). from Los Angeles, CA. Action to say the least in the opening stanza as Jaimes sitting on his punches throwing hard hooks Preciado not fazed finding Jaimes right in the pocket catching him flush with great hard hooks. Jaimes sharply beat Preciado to the punch in a very close fight. Judges official scores 79-73, 77-75, 79-73.