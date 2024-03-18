By Jeff Zimmerman

Fightnews.com® caught up with the legendary, Hall of Fame referee Richard Steele to share his thoughts on the 34-year anniversary of Meldrick Taylor vs. Julio Cesar Chavez. Steele breaks it down and his decision to stop it with 2 seconds left in what is considered one of the most controversial stoppages of all time.

Steele also talks about Paul-Tyson, plus his work with kids through his Richard Steele Foundation & Boxing Club and his undefeated super middleweight Lester Martinez training with Bomac and Team Crawford and much more in this exclusive interview.