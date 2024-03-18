Toro Promotions, Inc. will showcase a heavyweight trio of talent as undefeated 2020 Olympian Tsotne Rogava (5-0, 5 KOs), Alexander “The Great” Flores (18-4-1, 16 KOs) and Kingsley Ibeh (11-2-1, 9 KOs) will fight in separate bouts this Saturday night (March 23) at LumColor Phoenix Center in Ontario, California.

The 6’5, 270-pound Rogava will be in his first scheduled eight-round bout against Antonio Brown (8-4, 8 KOs) in the main event. Flores will face Josue Vargas (5-6-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round match. Ibeh, a cousin of Ike Ibeabuchi, will meet Derek Cardenas (9-11, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder.