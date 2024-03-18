Joe DeGuardia’s Star Boxing returns to the Mohegan Sun Arena on April 6 as world rated Richie “Popeye The Sailor Man” Rivera (25-2, 19KOs) makes his long-awaited return to Connecticut, against undefeated Mathew “The Wise Man” Obinna (23-0, 23KOs), in a 10 round light heavyweight bout. Rivera is highly rated by all four major sanctioning bodies – #5 WBA, #7 WBC, #9 IBF and #14 WBO (at cruiserweight). Obinna will be making his US debut.
