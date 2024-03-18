Undefeated rising star Tim Tszyu will now take on Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora for Tszyu’s WBO title (pending approval), and the vacant WBC 154-pound world title, headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event available on Prime Video Saturday, March 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Tszyu had originally been scheduled to face two-time world champion Keith Thurman, who was forced to withdraw after suffering a bicep injury in training. Fundora had already been preparing to compete in the pay-per-view opener before being moved up to the main event.

The pay-per-view also features WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero taking on Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-main event, plus WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara duels Australia’s Michael Zerafa in a 12-round attraction. The pay-per-view opener will now see WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio César Martínez defending his world title against unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova. Martinez vs. Cordova had originally been scheduled to appear in prelims action.

Preceding the pay-per-view will be a two-fight PBC on Prime Video lineup beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, topped by rising middleweight Elijah García taking on contender Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis in a 10-round attraction.

Kicking off the stream will be 154-pound contenders Serhii Bohachuk and Brian Mendoza battling for the Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title. Bohachuk had been originally scheduled to face Fundora before the changes to the lineup. The two matchups will be available via free access to all fans, regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the PPV card.