Undefeated rising star Tim Tszyu will now take on Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora for Tszyu’s WBO title (pending approval), and the vacant WBC 154-pound world title, headlining a PBC Pay-Per-View event available on Prime Video Saturday, March 30 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Tszyu had originally been scheduled to face two-time world champion Keith Thurman, who was forced to withdraw after suffering a bicep injury in training. Fundora had already been preparing to compete in the pay-per-view opener before being moved up to the main event.
The pay-per-view also features WBA Super Lightweight World Champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero taking on Mexican star Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-main event, plus WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara duels Australia’s Michael Zerafa in a 12-round attraction. The pay-per-view opener will now see WBC Flyweight World Champion Julio César Martínez defending his world title against unbeaten contender Angelino Cordova. Martinez vs. Cordova had originally been scheduled to appear in prelims action.
Preceding the pay-per-view will be a two-fight PBC on Prime Video lineup beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, topped by rising middleweight Elijah García taking on contender Kyrone “Shut It Down” Davis in a 10-round attraction.
Kicking off the stream will be 154-pound contenders Serhii Bohachuk and Brian Mendoza battling for the Interim WBC Super Welterweight Title. Bohachuk had been originally scheduled to face Fundora before the changes to the lineup. The two matchups will be available via free access to all fans, regardless of Prime membership or purchase of the PPV card.
Better fight. Fundora can cause a lot of problems, especially if you didn’t prepare for him. Fundora was actually more dominant against Mendoza that Tim was until he got sloppy and was caught with that haymaker. Intriguing matchup.
So close to the fight and this kind of change spells potential upset. True greats will adapt and make adjustments and overcome!
I was going to complain…but this isn’t to bad a fight Tzyu is who is most afected by the change This is a totaly diffrent style and Fundora is no slouch, he always brings it. Still,the Aussie wins…
– I am good with the Fundora/Tszyu matchup.
– Thank you, again, Amazon Fire Stick………….
Love the Fire Stick comments…..LOL
Fire it up! 🙂
No surprise from Thurman. Thurman’s mouth sells more tickets than his ring performances in recent years. Fundora a more legit opponent at this stage in the game. Thurman was simply cherry-picked for a paycheck and that is the bottom line. Thurman needs to call it a day and move on in life. His time as an elite fighter have been long gone. No need to take any more chances on damaging your mental faculties while your health is good now.
I’m not surprised. Thurman never fights. He just doesn’t.
I don’t think this fight is competitive, however. I have a feeling that Tszyu might run over Fundora in 2-3 rounds. That being said, Bohachuk – Mendoza, just like Bohachuk – Fundora, should be a FANTASTIC fight.
I bet he injured his bicep while talking it to death!!! All he does is yak, yak and yak and doesn’t fight!! I would love for PBC to talk him into fighting Crawford in a stay busy fight and let him get scraped!!! This way we’ll NEVER see HIM AGAIN!!!!
Fundora makes good fights, but has a suspect chin. Guy is way too skinny for 154. Should be all action as long as it lasts
Florida, has a house food cars grocery’s has to still have money stashed from the Manny fight. I can picture him in there with Tefimo or Shakur even. He a gate keeper now. Win or lose don’t matter. So many years. Almost guaranteed not to win again unless he gets the KO.
What the Hell did you just say?? Spellcheck my man before posting ok!!
Thurman needs to retire. All he does is talk and nobody listens. Fundora makes for a better opponent but is not a legit, highly skilled fighter. Tall and awkward alone doesn’t make a great fighter and Tszyu will figure him out. Thurman should not get a major opportunity again.
Keith “Sometimes” Thurman needs to retire, he lost another opportunity. Tszyu Vs Fundora should be more exciting with Tim winning by knockout.
Naaaaaaaaaaa I knew it!!!!
Thurman did not want to lose against tzuyu