By Ron Jackson

In one on of the leanest periods in South African boxing in recent years, fight fans are pleased to hear that two South African based Congolese, Jason Medi (6-1, 2 KOs) and Jimmy “The Beast” Mabundji (10-7, 8 KOs) will meet for the vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa light heavyweight title at the Turfontein Racecourse in Johannesburg on Wednesday March 27.

The talented Medi made his pro debut on 3 July 2022 losing on points on points over six rounds against Asemmahle Wellem. However after this setback he never looked back winning his next six fights in style and in his most recent fight on 3 December 2023 he won on points over ten round against Mduduzi Moyo.

The more experienced Mabundji made his pro debut on 21 November 2010 which resulted in a loss. However, he picked up the action and in an in and out career lost another six fights which included a defeat against the talented Welcome Nontshinga.

He has a good chin with only one of his losses coming inside the distance, and that was in his second last fight against Patrick Mukula, who stopped him in the sixth round.

However, he has also lost his most recent fight on 24 March last year, losing on points over six rounds against Alex Kabanga.

One must favor the more talented Medi but the powerful and bigger puncher Mabundji could be dangerous.

On the undercard former talented South African amateur champion Carlton Malajika goes in against Mxolisi Sibiya at junior lightweight.

Other fighters on the bill are Keanu Koopman, Bryan Thyse, Tristan Naidoo, Aaron Muteba, and Carl Van Blerk.

The tournament is presented by Manny Fernandes of BRD Promotions.