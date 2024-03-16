By Damien St.Pierre at ringside

Mississippi heavyweight Travorus “Bear” Barnes (5-0) showed an impressive skill with a 2nd round stoppage of debuting Duke “Nuke” Sensley (0-1) in front of a packed crowd at the Mel Ott Center in Gretna, LA.

Barnes, who outweighed his opponent by over 30lbs landed solid shots while avoiding a wild attack from Sensley in the opening round. Sensley was ruled down in round 1 but only due to his gloves touching the mat, he didn’t look seriously hurt. The final round saw a controlling and disciplined performance from Barnes who ended the night with a flurry of punches after hurting his opponent with a right uppercut. A right uppercut also forced the bout to be stopped by referee Keith Hughes at 1:40 of the 2nd round.

Trainer Chase Dixon said in the post-fight conversation “Everyone is calling to get Bear into camp, but we plan to ease him (Barnes) back in and keep him busy”. Barnes was coming off a 2 plus year layoff.

Fan favorite Jacob Yazamato (3-0) had a short night when his opponent William “Black Superman” Hudson of New Orleans sustained a shoulder injury just :33 seconds into the opening round. Official result was a TKO victory for the still unbeaten River Ridge, LA native Yazamato. The 2 agreed to a re-match on April 26 at the Hard Rock Casino in Biloxi, MS. Yazamato has still yet to see the 2nd round in his short professional career.

Victor “El Patron” Pardis (2-0) of Mandeville, LA cruised to a 4 round unanimous decision win over a debuting Jacob Pamperez (0-1). Pardis pressed the action from the start but Pamperez stood there and landed shots of his own but they were too far and in between . Scores were 40-36, 40-36 and 39-37, FightNews scored the bout 39-37.

The fight of the night saw a 4 round heavyweight slugfest between New Orleans Bayardo Garcia (1-1 )and Florida’s Julio Mendoza (3-2). Garcia landed thudding haymakers to the head of Mendoza that buckled his knees but never go down in the 1st round. The action spilled over to rounds 2 and 3 but Garcia controlled the pace. Mendoza invested in the body work early in the fight which paid off as it slowed down Garcia in the final round. The bout was back and forth and ended in majority decision victory for Bayardo Garcia. Scorecards read 40-36, 39-37 and 38-38, FightNews saw the bout 39-37

In battle of debuting fighters, Duson, LA’s Logan Speyrer dominated Westbank native Andrew Toppin in a scheduled 4 round super lightweight bout. After a spirited attack from the hometown Toppin to start the bout Speyrer took over with a vicious straight right hand that almost had his opponent down late in the opening round. Speyrer wasted no time in landing that same right hand at of the start of the second round which ended the bout just 36 seconds into the round. The bout ended with Speyrer staying on his knee as referee Brandon Hughes finished the 10 count.

In the opening bout of the night featherweight Junior Pizzati of Kenner, LA made short work of Adarian Edwards (0-4) of Wilson, NC just 42 seconds into the opening round. Edwards was down twice in the bout that was scheduled for 6 rounds.

“BFC Boxing 2” was promoted by Brawlin N Nawlins