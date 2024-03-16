Josh Taylor has suffered an injury in his training camp and his upcoming fight with Jack Catterall on April 27 has been postponed. The fight has been immediately rescheduled for May 25 at the same venue, the First Direct Arena in Leeds, England. Taylor beat Catterall by controversial split decision in February 2022 and this makes three times that their rematch has been postponed.

Peter McGrail’s rematch with Ja’Rico O’Quinn will now take place on April 27 at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool. Full details for this NXTGEN event will be announced by Matchroom soon.