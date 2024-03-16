March 15, 2024
Boxing Results

Results from New York City

Unbeaten super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (10-0, 8 KOs) worked over game Dauren Yeleussinov (11-4-1, 10 KOs) for nine rounds before winning by referee’s stoppage on Friday night in The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The referee stopped the bout at 1:56. Walsh claimed the vacant WBC Continental Americas title.

Featherweight Feargal McCrory (16-0, 8 KOs) stopped Carlos Carlson (25-8, 16 KOs) in round three. McCrory dropped Carlson with a body shot and the referee waved it off during McCrory’s follow-up barrage. Time was 2:07. McCrory claimed the WBA Continental Americas title.

Longtime Long Island fan favorite Cletus ‘The Hebrew Hammer’ Seldin (28-1, 23 KOs) scored an eight round majority decision over Jose Angulo (16-8, 9 KOs) in a super lightweight clash. The 37-year-old Seldin dropped Angulo with an overhand right in round one. A Seldin left hand put Angulo down again in round two. After that, Angulo managed to go the full eight rounds. Seldin won by scores of 78-72, 77-73, 75-75.

Unbeaten super lightweight Reshat ‘The Albanian Bear’ Mati (15-0, 8 KOs) outscored Irving ‘Poderoso’ Macias (15-5, 10 KOs) over eight one-sided rounds. Scores were 80-72-79-73, 80-72.

Popular light heavyweight ‘Irish’ Joe Ward, (11-1, 7 KOs) scored a second round knockout against Derrick ‘Take it to the Bank’ Webster (29-5-1, 14 KOs). Webster down three times. Time was 2:25.

