Zepeda, Hughes make weight William Zepeda 133.8 vs. Maxi Hughes 134.6

(WBA/IBF lightweight eliminator) Floyd Schofield 134.8 vs. Esteuri Suero 135

Eric Priest 159.6 vs. Jose Sanchez 160

Tristan Kalkreuth 198.6 vs. Marquice Weston 201.6

Joel Iriarte 145.2 vs. Bryan Carguacundo 142.8 Venue: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Promoter: Golden Boy

Venue: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Promoter: Golden Boy

TV: DAZN Results from New York City Weights from Stockton, California

