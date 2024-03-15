William Zepeda 133.8 vs. Maxi Hughes 134.6
(WBA/IBF lightweight eliminator)
Floyd Schofield 134.8 vs. Esteuri Suero 135
Eric Priest 159.6 vs. Jose Sanchez 160
Tristan Kalkreuth 198.6 vs. Marquice Weston 201.6
Joel Iriarte 145.2 vs. Bryan Carguacundo 142.8
Venue: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Promoter: Golden Boy
TV: DAZN
Let’s gooooo shrimp
You have to win by ko (ko is a must)
Camaron ko/tko 8
I wana see Floyd Schofield he looks sharp
Think this is a super difficult fight for Hughes. He’ll have absolutely nothing to keep Zepeda off of him.
Zepeda is ready-steady to earn a TKO victory.
Let’s see how Schofield looks.
I will be there. Love shows at the Cosmopolitan; not a bad seat in the house! On pace to attend 70 pro shows this year. Of course, I’ll be back here in Vegas again on the 30th for the big PBC show.