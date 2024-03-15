Gabriel Flores Jr. 134.4 vs. Julian Rodarte 134.8
Fernando Vargas Jr. 152.8 vs. Brad Solomon 151.2
Lorenzo Powell 134 vs. Jose Valenzuela Alvarado 136.2*
Salvador Briceno 146.4 vs. Cameron Kreal 147.6
Jessie James Guerrero 113.4 vs. Jose Rodriguez Montemayor 115.4*
*Valenzuela Alvarado and Rodriguez Montemayor came in over the contracted weight.
Venue: Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California
Promoter: G-Squad Entertainment
TV: YouTube
Doors open at 5:00 PM. The first bell will be at 5:45 PM PST.
YouTube channel is FightHubTV if you’re looking for it.
Good looking out, Lucie! Is Flores still with top rank?