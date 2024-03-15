Heavyweight Joe “Juggernaut” Joyce, returning from consecutive losses to Zhilei Zhang, weighed in at a career-high 286.8 pounds for tomorrow’s ten-rounder against Kash Ali, who weighed 238.1.
Other Weights:
Nathan Heaney 159.25 vs. Brad Pauls 159.75
Liam Davies 121.75 vs. Erik Robles Ayala 121.25
Zach Parker 169.25 vs. Tyron Zeuge 173.9
Dennis McCann 121.75 vs. Brad Strand 121.9
Eithan James 146.75 vs. Owen Cooper 146.5
Pierce O’Leary 139.9 vs. Hovhannes Martirosyan 140.9
Ezra Taylor 174.3 vs. Prince Oko Nartey 175.3
Venue: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England
Promoter: Queenberry
TV: ESPN+
Kash could not beat Price so even an under-par Joyce should win.
That’s right,it was a disqualification ,so no-one won
All Kash Ali has to do is box Joyce, tire him out and win on points
With that trend of gaining so much weight, one more loss and maybe we might have a new sumo wrestler named Yuzo Joyce
Not dedicated don’t be surprised if he is upsetted!!!
Ali is going to get pounded, KO on the 5th!
joyce easy. no matter what..
Kash Ali has the best boxing name in history. But Joyce probably flattens him.