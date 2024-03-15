March 15, 2024
Joyce outweighs Ali by 48 pounds

Joyce Ali Wi

Heavyweight Joe “Juggernaut” Joyce, returning from consecutive losses to Zhilei Zhang, weighed in at a career-high 286.8 pounds for tomorrow’s ten-rounder against Kash Ali, who weighed 238.1.

Other Weights:
Nathan Heaney 159.25 vs. Brad Pauls 159.75
Liam Davies 121.75 vs. Erik Robles Ayala 121.25
Zach Parker 169.25 vs. Tyron Zeuge 173.9
Dennis McCann 121.75 vs. Brad Strand 121.9
Eithan James 146.75 vs. Owen Cooper 146.5
Pierce O’Leary 139.9 vs. Hovhannes Martirosyan 140.9
Ezra Taylor 174.3 vs. Prince Oko Nartey 175.3

Venue: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England
Promoter: Queenberry
TV: ESPN+

  • With that trend of gaining so much weight, one more loss and maybe we might have a new sumo wrestler named Yuzo Joyce

