Heavyweight Joe “Juggernaut” Joyce, returning from consecutive losses to Zhilei Zhang, weighed in at a career-high 286.8 pounds for tomorrow’s ten-rounder against Kash Ali, who weighed 238.1.

Other Weights:

Nathan Heaney 159.25 vs. Brad Pauls 159.75

Liam Davies 121.75 vs. Erik Robles Ayala 121.25

Zach Parker 169.25 vs. Tyron Zeuge 173.9

Dennis McCann 121.75 vs. Brad Strand 121.9

Eithan James 146.75 vs. Owen Cooper 146.5

Pierce O’Leary 139.9 vs. Hovhannes Martirosyan 140.9

Ezra Taylor 174.3 vs. Prince Oko Nartey 175.3

Venue: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, England

Promoter: Queenberry

TV: ESPN+