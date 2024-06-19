Former world champion Robeisy Ramirez (13-2, 8 KOs) wants another shot at the title before the end of the year. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Ramirez will return against Brandon Leon Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round battle on ESPN, June 29, at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida. Ramirez, the former WBO featherweight king, lost his belt last December via majority decision defeat to Rafael Espinoza.

Ramirez-Benitez will serve as the co-feature to the junior welterweight world title showdown between WBO champion Teofimo Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) and Canadian contender Steve Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs).

The six-round televised opener will see middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (10-1, 5 KOs) attempt to avenge his only pro defeat in a rematch against Sona Akale (9-1, 4 KOs).

Following a recent training session in Las Vegas, this is what Ramirez had to say:

Robeisy Ramirez: “Getting my world title back is my mission right now. Throughout my life and boxing career, I have always used setbacks as motivation. This time is no different.”

“I have approached this training camp with a renewed sense of responsibility, seriousness, and great mental focus. I’ve incorporated a wide range of agility, speed, and strength training routines that have challenged me more than ever before.”

“I just want my loyal fans to know that this journey is far from over. I will be world champion before the end of the year, and this comeback will be legendary. So, get your tickets now and see you on June 29. ‘El Tren’ is back!”