By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

​You will not find many relationships in life or business as successful than that of Promoter Carlos Llinas and Motor City Casino Sound Board in Detroit, Michigan. CLIP Promotions celebrates its 30th show at the venue this coming Friday.

A relationship that started in 2011 and has been the most consistent show in the region, and perhaps the United States of America. When asked about his success, Carlos sums it up simply as, “Detroit boxing has supported me being here for 30 boxing shows at just this venue. The boxers have really been great to me over the years. I can’t wait to see the future.”

CLIP Promotions has seen boxing stars Frank Martin, Tony Harrison, and Vernon Paris to name a few who built their careers on the promoter’s shows. The Sound Board is truly one of the great mid-size venues for boxing. It has state of the art facilities and a world class hotel for athletes to experience boxing at a professional level. Friday’s card starts with first bell at 7:00 pm. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster or the Sound Board box office.

Night of Knockouts

Promoter Carlos Llinas

Friday, June 21, 2024

7:00 pm First Bell

Motor City Casino, Detroit, Michigan