By Mauricio Sulaimán

President of the WBC – Son of José Sulaimán

Last Saturday the 100th boxing event took place in the venue that, without a doubt, is the most important in world boxing: the famous and legendary MGM Grand Arena.

The MGM Grand Hotel opened at the end of 1993 and was a spectacular attraction, it became the hotel with the largest number of rooms in the world 5005; in addition to having an amusement park.

The first boxing card was promoted by Don King and aired on Showtime on January 29, 1994, and this marked the beginning of the unforgettable nights that have been experienced: Julio César Chávez, the great Mexican champion, then considered invincible, visited the canvas and lost his undefeated status and WBC Super lightweight championship on his 90th fight, against Frankie Randall.

Don King promoted a large number of events with four, five and even six world championship fights on each card with legends like Mike Tyson, Chávez, Azumah Nelson, Evander Holyfield, Ricardo López, Terry Norris, Julian Jackson, Gerald McClelan and so many more.

Top Rank has promoted many events over the years, even Mr Honda´s Teiken promotions did a great event.

Óscar de la Hoya found his home at the MGM Grand as a champion and also as a promoter, Golden Boy promoted great cards involving Floyd Mayweather., Saúl Canelo Álvarez, Manny Pacquiao, Juan Manuel Márquez headlining a galaxy of stars.

The most active promoter in the arena currently is TGB and Premier Boxing Champions. Overall 38 promoters have participated in this 30 year magic celebration with 100 Knockout nights.

It is impossible to pinpoint the most magical moments in these 30 years of boxing at the MGM Grand, but I will try to highlight a handful:

Julio César Chávez lost his undefeated in the opening night to Frankie Randall.

Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield’s ear.

George Foreman knocked out Michael Moorer, and regained the heavyweight championship aged 45.

Juan Manuel Márquez dramatically knocked out Manny Pacquiao in the sixth round.

Jorge Travieso Arce knocked out Hussein Hussein with a dramatically busted nose.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. fought 15 times, and always defeated great champions.

Saúl Canelo Álvarez became the first undisputed super middleweight champion when he knocked out Caleb Plant.

Erik Terrible Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera fought two epic battles.

Tyson Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder to win the WBC heavyweight championship.

Oscar De la Hoya fought 13 times in memorable fights.

The 100th card could not have been better; PBC and TGB put on a spectacular Knockout night with 3 WBC world title fights and a main event that ended with a Blockbuster knockout by Gervonta Davis.

The MGM and PBC joined forces to make a variety of memorable activations to commemorate this special weekend. Legendary champions were invited and received royal treatment, as they deserve and they all had a blast. James Toney, Gabriel and Rafael Ruelas, Paulie Ayala, Zab Judah and many more.

The Grand Arena hosted a luxury reception to unveil the 100 Ko Nights banner which is now displayed on such.

The atmosphere was explosive and so many celebrities made their way to witness such performances by the gladiators in the ring, Dallas Cowboys superstars like Micah Parsons and Ezeckiel Elliot, Lady Gaga, Rj Mitte, comedians, music stars and just a sell out which erupted on the Tank Davis combination which knocked out a brave and game Marrtin.

DID YOU KNOW…?

The MGM Grand holds all the box office and pay-per-view sales records in the world.

The elite champions of the last 30 years have fought at the MGM Grand, as their iconic venue and have passed the baton of the best pound for pound, as happened with Julio César Chávez to Óscar de la Hoya, and then gave it to Floyd Mayweather Jr., and the latter to Saúl Canelo Álvarez.

TODAY’S ANECDOTE

I remember every trip I accompanied my dad to fights in Las Vegas, USA, many of them held at the MGM Grand.

The ritual was a bit heavy and even annoying, but I would give everything to be able to experience it just one more time, remembering it, celebrating Father’s Day. This was the arrival…

Search in the lobby, on the way to the room, where Don José stopped on multiple occasions, as he greeted acquaintances or paused for photos; Then we arrived at the room and invariably went down to change rooms due to the color of the carpet, the size or any other situation.

Next we went out to a store to buy something to have: from soft drinks, cheeses and fried foods to chocolates, or… everything! Call after call, before and after the cell phone: “Son: go for this, go for that, bring me my glasses, go get my wallet, call Don King, go hand out tickets, serve so-and-so. Or I’m also starving, I haven’t eaten anything, today I’m going to make an exception and have dessert (something he did daily).”

I miss my dad and I admire my brothers for being incredible parents, especially my brother Fernando, who is the most loving, and dedicated father in history.

