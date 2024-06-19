Ring legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring “for the first and only time” in Mexico on August 24 at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. Floyd will face John Gotti III in an exhibition. Floyd previously got a mercy referee’s stoppage against Gotti last year. The sudden ending angered Gotti and led to a wild brawl in the ring. Gotti III is the grandson of mobster John Gotti.
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Why?
He needs money. That’s why.
Because nobody in America want to see his ass! Then U look at the family it’s crazy everyone has CTE except Jeff Mayweather I believe, it will very sad having all that money and someone has to spend it for you.
He doesn’t have money. All his purses go straight to the IRS and the rest pay his bills for a few months. The minute he stops making money he’ll be flat broke.
Honestly, who watches this shit?
And who still thinks Mayweather isn’t broke and continues to embarrass himself with “fights” like this so he can pay off the IRS and pretend to be rich?
sure, we need this 🙂