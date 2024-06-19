Ring legend Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring “for the first and only time” in Mexico on August 24 at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City. Floyd will face John Gotti III in an exhibition. Floyd previously got a mercy referee’s stoppage against Gotti last year. The sudden ending angered Gotti and led to a wild brawl in the ring. Gotti III is the grandson of mobster John Gotti.

