After the rescheduling of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson to Friday, November 15th, Jake Paul has decided to take an interim fight to prepare for “Iron Mike” by taking on the bare-knuckle champion “Platinum” Mike Perry on July 20 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, live on DAZN pay-per-view.

Amanda Serrano, the unified women’s featherweight champion will be fighting in the co-main event, taking on Stevie Morgan who comes in with a 14-1 record and 13 KOs.

Also on the card is a rematch between Tony Aguilar (12-0-1, 4 KOs) and Corey Marksman (9-0-1, 7 KOs) after the two faced off in a war that resulted in a draw in February.