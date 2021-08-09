“Manny isn’t training this hard to say goodbye. It’s to prove he’s still here!”
Eight-division world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao has no use for a rearview mirror, at least when it comes to his illustrious boxing career, so says his Hall of Fame trainer of 20 years, world-famous Freddie Roach. Today Manny, 42, begins his final week of training camp, at Hollywood, California-based Wild Card Boxing Club, for his August 21 challenge of undefeated unified WBC/IBF welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr.
Spence, who is 11 years younger and over four inches taller than Manny, is, arguably, Manny’s biggest fight, in a boxing lifetime made up of big boxing events and spectacular victories.
“Manny doesn’t need to play his golden oldies. He is still producing new hits,” said Freddie. “He hasn’t cut one corner in training camp. Not one. He runs up the hills in Griffith Park straight to the Hollywood sign. He crunches thousands of sit-ups daily. He spars three days each week and hits every bag on the gym floor with bad intentions every day. He is still the hardest worker I have ever trained and an eager student. He wants this one more than anything. Manny isn’t training this hard to say goodbye. It’s to prove he’s still here. Philippine politics might influence when Manny hangs up his gloves. Maybe this is Manny’s last fight. But this summer, he has been training for his greatest victory, and for Manny, that is saying something. It’s the stuff that greatness is made of.”
I think the question is…Will Manny turn “old” in one night against Spence? The term “old” can be examined in so many ways.
Manny is one of the very few fighters that love to fight against the best of the best without ducking anyone. True Warrior and boxing legend. Canelo should take note of Pacquiao instead of trying to cheat his opponents.
Hairs on my neck began to stand as I read that.
if pacquioa wins tell canelo to go down 152 pounds to set up a pacquioa vs canelo mega fight this fight could make billions!!
I don’t think Canelo could make 52 even if he wanted. But damn! All things bring equal, Manny a little younger and Canelo at that weight…..WOW!! Would’ve loved to see Manny vs TITO in his prime as well!!
How is Pacman able to compete in his 40s when Duran Hearns Leonard were such diminshed fighters by that age? Most fighters today are juicing according to Paulie Malinaggi & I tend to agree. Gotta make public the T levels on fighters .
The simplest answer of all, genetics, Dovid.
“Time takes no prisoners”
Age will catch Manny, the question is simply when. It caught Bernard finally, and everyone thought he was ageless. When it finally catches Manny, I expect the end to be as dramatic as Bernard’s.
If Pacquiao wins, unless Pacquiao gets a big matchup set up with Vergil Ortiz Jr., might as well defend against the mandatory in the IBF, Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, who is also number 9 in the WBC. Abdukakhorov has been the IBF mandatory for almost 2.5 years.
Manny Pacquiao is in the top 3 of all time along with Sugar Ray Robinson and Willie Pep He is my favorite of all time and by far the most intertaining ever..
manny keeps in shape 365 days a year, this prolongs a boxing career. its the lazy guys who gain 30-40-70 pounds in the ‘off season’ who age quickly