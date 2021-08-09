By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO light middleweight champion Brian Castano would welcome defending the world 154 pound title against WBO#1 light middleweight Tim Tszyu in Australia if he is offered $10 million.

“If they have the $10 million, I will go to Australia swimming from Argentina and beat him in his own backyard, then take a flight back,” Castano told the Daily Telegraph.

“I never run from anybody, if you look at my resume I went to France, I went to America which is not my original country, so that’s a joke,” Castano said.

“It’s a joke from Tszyu that speaks for itself.

“On the contrary, he is the one hiding in Australia and never wants to get out of Australia.

“To be calling out everyone in my division, he should come to America which is the mecca of boxing, even erybody knows this. America is the place he needs to show what he’s really made of.

“Tszyu never gets out of Australia.”