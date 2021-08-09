By Joe Koizumi

The Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, came to an end yesterday (Sunday) with some 11,000 athletes participating from 205 countries.

We watched good losers as well as good winners therein. The Olympic Games provided us with entertainment, excitement and enjoyment. All games, however, were held with no audience in the empty arenas or stadiums.

The IOC and our Japanese government describe the Games as successful, but how can we say successful under such circumstances that we, despite being a host country, couldn’t even witness the games directly at the venues?

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic was developing worse day after day with more than 5,000 newly infected patients in Tokyo last Thursday. The Games, from July 23 through August 8, all took place amid a state of emergency in Tokyo with all the athletes actually confined in the “bubble.” We truly enjoyed the Olympic Games but must take care of ourselves to avoid the fifth wave of the pandemic with more people getting vaccinated.