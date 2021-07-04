In a WBA lightweight eliminator, unbeaten WBA #9 Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (21-0, 14 KOs) scored a spectacular eighth round knockout over WBA #11 Jon Fernández (21-2, 18 KOs) in the Colbert-King Tug co-feature on Saturday night at the Dignity Heath Park in Carson, California. Good fight withs ebbs and flows. Fernandez dropped Rivera in round six, but Rivera came back to knock out Fernandez in round eight. Time was :44.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Great one punch KO. Congratulations to Michel and Sampson Lewkowicz
Nice fight between Fernandez and Rivera.
Rivera could not miss with the ol’ 1-2 punch sequence because Fernandez kept his left hand lowered, and Fernandez had no defensive rhythm(s). Because he never tasted the canvas leading to the fight, Fernandez may have also slightly underestimated Rivera’s punching power.
I will keep an eye on Rivera in future fights.
Rivera has the goods in my opinion. Future champion definitely.