Rivera KOs Fernandez in WBA eliminator In a WBA lightweight eliminator, unbeaten WBA #9 Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (21-0, 14 KOs) scored a spectacular eighth round knockout over WBA #11 Jon Fernández (21-2, 18 KOs) in the Colbert-King Tug co-feature on Saturday night at the Dignity Heath Park in Carson, California. Good fight withs ebbs and flows. Fernandez dropped Rivera in round six, but Rivera came back to knock out Fernandez in round eight. Time was :44. Colbert beats King Tug, retains WBA 130lb belt WBA Directorate Meeting

