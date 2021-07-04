The World Boxing Association Directorate held its first meeting after the WBA’s centennial celebration to evaluate the current situation of the organization and the future plans for what is considered a new era for the sport.

WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza led the online meeting with the directors and all the senior staff. He gave an overview of the current projects being developed and the direction the body is taking in the face of the changes in boxing today.

Mendoza also thanked all the members for their confidence during his years of management and invited them to continue to put all their efforts into the progress of the WBA.

In addition, Carlos Chávez, Director of the Championships Committee, showed some of the ideas that he and Mendoza have worked on and everything that is planned for the coming months.