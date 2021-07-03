Uprising Promotions super featherweight Carlos Dixon (12-1, 9 KOs) needed just 47 seconds to demolish former world title challenger Moises Flores (25-4-1, 17 KOs) on Friday night at the Iroquois Amphitheater in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

Showing good body movement and working behind the jab, Dixon pressed forward early before landing a powerful right hook upstairs that hurt Flores. He then feinted slightly with his left hand and delivered a second right hook that opened up the body of his veteran opposition. That was all Dixon needed, as he immediately unloaded a thunderous left hand to the midsection that flattened Flores just 40 seconds into the opening stanza. The referee initially started his count but quickly called off the fight when it was evident that Flores would be unable to continue.

“We were starting him off on the jab,” Dixon told reporters after the bout. “We were trying to get him confused off the jab and my speed, so we were switching up the speeds. I noticed he had the body shot open, so I reached for it and we landed it.”

“We are really proud of Carlos,” said promoter Ronson Frank. “We gave him a tough challenge against an established fighter with a great resume, and he needed less than a minute to get the job done. Carlos continues to prove to himself and everyone else that he is a legitimate prospect. He is an extremely hard worker, and he has an outstanding man guiding him in his father and head trainer, James. We know that he will only get better as we look to create a pathway to an eventual world title shot down the road.”

* * *

Highlighting the undercard on Friday night was the fourth consecutive knockout win for 18-year-old Louisville welterweight Demontaze Duncan (4-0, 4 KOs), who needed less than one round to dismantle 25-bout veteran Hugo Padilla.