N’Dam victorious in France Former WBA middleweight champion Hassan N’Dam (38-5, 21 KOs) won by eight round decision over journeyman Gabor Gorbics (26-20-1, 16 KOs) on Friday night at the Restaurant U Nichjaretu in Calvi, Haute-Corse, France. The 37-year-old N’Dam won comfortably 80-73 on the referee’s card to break a two-fight losing streak. ShoBox returns July 23

