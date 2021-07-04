Colbert beats King Tug, retains WBA 130lb belt Unbeaten WBA interim super featherweight champion Chris Primetime” Colbert (16-0, 6 KOs) scored a dominant twelve round unanimous decision over Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the Dignity Heath Park in Carson, California. Colbert’s speed was too much for King Tug, who was moving up from featherweight on two weeks’ notice. As the bout progressed, it became more one-sided. Scores were 117-111, 118-110, 118-110. Ex-WBO champ Ito halts Hosokawa Rivera KOs Fernandez in WBA eliminator

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

