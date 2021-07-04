Unbeaten WBA interim super featherweight champion Chris Primetime” Colbert (16-0, 6 KOs) scored a dominant twelve round unanimous decision over Tugstsogt “King Tug” Nyambayar (12-2, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the Dignity Heath Park in Carson, California. Colbert’s speed was too much for King Tug, who was moving up from featherweight on two weeks’ notice. As the bout progressed, it became more one-sided. Scores were 117-111, 118-110, 118-110.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Colbert is the most boring fighter I’ve ever seen. I love boxing, but with snooze fest, I made frequent restroom trips and to the kitchen for snacks.