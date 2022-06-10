WBC bridgerweight champion Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas will defend his title for the first time against Luckaz Rozanski on August 13 at the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Cali, Colombia. This will be Rivas’ first fight in his home country as a professional boxer, after making Montreal his second home. Rozanski fought his most recent fight in May 2021, knocking out his compatriot Arthur Szpilka.

Like this: Like Loading...