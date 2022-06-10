June 10, 2022
Weights from Atlanta

Angulo Munoz

Alfredo Angulo 176.2 vs. Fidel Monterrosa Munoz 175
Quatavious Cash 164.4 vs. Chukka Willis 164.4
Casey Dixon 174.6 vs. Dennis Maldonado 172.8
Raphael Akpejiori 255 vs. Terrell Jamal Woods (Will weigh in on Saturday)
Peter Dobson 153 vs. Rodrigo Damian Coria 151
Avril Mathie 117.8 vs. Judit Hachbold 115
Steve Geffrard 185.4 vs. Alex Theran 186.4
Dante Williams 208.6 vs. KeShawn Jackson 248.4
Patrick Harris 140.2 vs. Michael Ogundo 139.4
De Von Williams 143.4 vs. Darnell Peoples 143.4
Yannick Azangue 157.8 vs. Elia Carranza 162.2

Venue: Center Stage Theater, Altanta, Georgia
Promoter: Prestige Boxing Advisory Group in association with BFC The Last Round Promotions.
Stream: BXNGTV.com
1st Bell:8 PM ET

